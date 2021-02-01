Schools tweak online exam process to check cheating

Kolkata: From changing question patterns to including one-on-one viva voice in the tests, schools in the city took several measures for checking malpractices and cheating among students while writing exams online. Earlier, most of the schools witnessed instances of students resorting to unfair means during online examinations. The schools have claimed that at times even parents helped the students taking exams at home due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

Sources said most schools are now focusing on one-on-one viva voice for evaluating a student's merit. "Some of the schools are giving 50 per cent weightage to the viva voice. It has been made mandatory for each student to take the viva voice tests," sources added. Some of the schools changed the pattern of the questions by including application-based questions in the examinations. "The students are being assessed on the basis of their ability to apply logic for solving problems," sources added.

As the viva-voice are held for students individually, the exam schedule are getting extended.