Schools reopen but online classes still an option in some institutes

kolkata: Several schools in the city resumed physical classes for senior students on Thursday, in accordance with the directions of state government, while some others have decided to open their campuses later this month only after ensuring that all COVID-related safety measures are in place. South Point High School commenced classes for students of 9 and 11, while those of 10 and 12 have been told to register their attendance starting Monday, its spokesperson Krishna Damani said. Students of class 8 will be attending school from February 16, he said. Two La Martiniere schools for boys and girls will start imparting on-campus lessons to students of classes 8 to 12 from February 7, its secretary Supriyo Dhar said. School authorities, however, would be holding classes in hybrid mode -- both online and offline -- to avoid crowding, Dhar said.



Maintaining all Covid protocol, schools in other parts of the state also reopened for students of classes VIII to XII on Thursday. Earlier, the schools had resumed physical classes for students of classes IX to XII after 20 months in November. However, due to the spike in cases, schools were again shut after the state government had directed the same on January 3. It was for the first time that the class VIII students physically attended their school after two years on Thursday.Students of classes IX to XII queued up at Hindu School, Hare School, Taki Government School and other institutions across the state. According to Smt. Jahar Nandi Vidyapith Higher Secondary School for Girls officials, the students were excited to meet their teachers and classmates. Many of them, who took admission in class VI two years back, attended the classes for the first time on Tuesday. "Out of 42 students in class VIII, 29 of them attended the classes today," said Yesham Fatima, head mistress of Kasia Bagan Urdu Girls High School.

Requesting anonymity, a teacher of a state government school pointed out that teachers were trying their level best to curb the number of dropouts. The WhatsApp group for online classes has not been dissolved to keep in touch with the students. Priyanjana Sanyal, class VIII student of a CBSE school in Taratala, said: "After almost two years of doing online classes, finally our school has been reopened and we all are very excited to again resume our offline classes." "I am very excited to meet my friends. We will appear for the board exams in April this year. There are 20 classmates. Only 7 of them came," said Md Ahsan, class X student of Adi Ballygunge Vidyalaya.

Meanwhile, Students' organisations, the SFI and the ABVP, have hailed the Chief Minister's decision to commence classes for students of senior sections. Earlier, the Education department had issued a notice to launch a new initiative called 'Paray Sikshalay' (neighbourhood school) under which primary and pre-primary students of state-run schools will be given lessons in open spaces. The open-air session for primary school will begin from February 7.