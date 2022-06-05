'Schools can increase seats to 400 from 275 at XI-XII level'

Kolkata: A day after Madhyamik result was published, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Saturday issued two notifications one of which said that all the schools can increase their seats in XI-XII level up to 400 from 275 to accommodate the candidates who have cleared the Madhyamik examination.



The council has given more relaxation so that all the candidates who have come out successful in the Madhyamik examination can get an admission in class XI.

Around 86.60 per cent of students cleared the Madhyamik examination this year.

The WBCHSE is trying to ensure that candidates get hassle-free admission. So far the schools have around 275 seats in higher secondary level. The WBCHSE has instructed the schools to increase the number up to 400 so that many more students can be accommodated. Over 9 lakh candidates have cleared the exam who will be seeking admission in various schools. All the Headmasters have been asked to hike the seats.

The WBCHSE has published another notification on Saturday saying that Candidates who have obtained 35 per cent marks in science subjects can opt for science stream. Till now, one required 45 per cent to secure a seat in science stream. Relaxations have been done so that the students do not face any difficulties while getting admission in science stream. The notification said that students can seek elective subjects in science stream if they secure 35 per cent marks in various science subjects which include Mathematics, life science, physical science, Geography. Students with 35 percent in Mathematics can obtain Mathematics or statistics while those who have got 35 per cent in Life Science can opt for Biological science. Students who have received 35 per cent in Physical Science can seek Physics and Chemistry or both as elective subjects. It means if one wants to pursue pure science or bio-science they have to get 35 per cent in science subjects in the Madhyamik exam.