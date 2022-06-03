School where Mamata taught will become English medium

KOLKATA: The school in South Kolkata where Chief Minister Banerjee was a teacher will be upgraded to an English medium school, announced Banerjee on Thursday afternoon.



Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee said that she would visit Singur on Friday.

She was addressing a gathering who had assembled at a Sitala Mandir at Kansaripara in Bhabanipur.

Banerjee said the Education department has taken up the matter and it will be done shortly. Recollecting her long association with the area she said: "I know the area better than the back of my right-hand palm. As a college student, I used to come here to teach in a school. I used to get Rs 60 per month as salary which I gave to my mother as by then I had lost my father."

She said: "I still remember my seniors in politics, Partha Roy Chowdhury, Tarak Basu who died in an accident and Sobhan da (presently state Agriculture) minister. Even today before starting any campaign I begin my venture from here." Banerjee said in Bhabanipur–Kalighat area one can find the original Kolkatans who have been staying here for generations.

"People in the area have lived here peacefully and happily for generations. There are temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches in Bhabanipur. People from different religions and cultures take part in festivals," she said.

Recollecting the Durga Puja of Bhabanipur, she said: "In our time big Durga Pujas as we find today were not there. We used to visit Puja pandals at 75 Palli, Sanghashree and Sanghamitra."

Banerjee urged people of the area to interact with each other which was the old para culture. "Interact with each other more. You will not have to visit laughing clubs. This is how social bondage is created," she said. Banerjee offered puja and performed aarti at

the temple.