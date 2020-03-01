School Service Commission does away with viva voce

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission is doing away with viva voce and will recruit teachers only on the basis of marks secured in the written examination.



The written examination will be held in two phases- preliminary or Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) and then the Main examinations which will be subject-based.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks secured in these two written examinations. The marks secured by an examinee in Secondary or Higher Secondary examination or its equivalent will not be taken into consideration in preparation of the final merit list.

"We have brought the changes in the recruitment rules of WBSSC to fast track the recruitment process of teachers," said a senior official of the state Education department.

According to sources in WBSSC, there will be examinations of 300 marks. The TET examination will be of 100 marks and the final examination will have 200 marks, in which 50 marks will be allotted for English, another 50 marks on the medium (Bengali/English/Hindi etc) for which the teacher may be recruited and the rest 100 marks on the subject for which the candidate has applied.

An applicant will be allowed to sit for the second round of examination only if he/she clears the TET.

"Any sort of complaints or irregularities regarding recruitment should be lodged with the state Education department. The department will enquire into the allegations and take the final decision," the official added.

A gazette notification undersigned by Principal Secretary of School Education department Manish Jain has already been released.

The department hopes to complete the recruitment process in six to seven months, through the changed pattern in recruitment of teachers.

State Education minister Partha Chatterjee, after placing the budget for School Education and Higher Education department 2019-20 in July last year at the state Assembly, had said that his department has proposed a revision in the rules of SSC and Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for transparency and fast tracking of teachers' recruitment.