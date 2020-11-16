School remembers 'student' Soumitra

Kolkata: Teachers and alumnus of Howrah Zilla School, from where he had passed his matriculation, fondly remembers Soumitra Chatterjee, a former pupil of this heritage academic institution.

Chatterjee had to change schools many times because of his father's job. Howrah Zilla School was his fifth school. He had cleared his Class X examination from this school in 1952.

Besides being good in studies, he was also good in sports, especially in long jump, and won many accolades. He also participated in different cultural events. Last year, Chatterjee failed to attend the 175th year celebrations of the school due to ill health. The school authorities are contemplating naming a portion of the building after him.