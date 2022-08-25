School jobs scam: CBI raids NB varsity V-C's office, seals apartment

DARJEELING: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the office of North Bengal University (NBU) Vice-Chancellor Subires Bhattacharyya in Siliguri in connection with its probe into the school recruitment scam, and sealed his apartment in Bansdroni, Kolkata.

Bhattacharyya's name figured in the report of a committee formed by the Calcutta High Court, that stated that illegal appointments were made, on recommendations of the School Service Commission (SSC), in institutes run or aided by the West Bengal government in the past few years.

Bhattacharyya was the SSC chairman between 2014 and 2018. A CBI team arrived at the gates of the V-C's residence inside the North Bengal University (NBU) campus in Siliguri at around 9:30 am. There were around 12 sleuths in the team. They first conducted a search at the V-C's residence. They even confiscated his cell phone. Later they got divided into two teams. While one team continued conducting the search operation, the other team accompanied the V-C to the administrative building of the NBU. Others were barred from entering the building. At around 7:15 pm the team left the campus. They, however, did not speak to the waiting media personnel. "CBI is investigating. If the V-C is guilty of anything the CBI will take appropriate action," stated Samar Biswas, President, Teacher's Council.