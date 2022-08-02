School job scam: ED searches two more flats, nail art shop
Kolkata: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, on Tuesday conducted search operations at two flats and another shop allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee.
Sleuths of ED raided two flats in South Kolkata one on Panditiya Road and the other in Madurdaha during the day, along with another nail art shop in the northern part of the city, agency sources said.
ED had earlier recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from her two apartments in Tollygunge and Belghoria areas.
Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 in connection with its probe into the scam.
They will be produced before a PMLA court again on Wednesday, with the 10-day ED custody coming to an end.
Earlier in the day, Mukherjee, on her arrival at ESI hospital in Joka for medical check-up, told waiting reporters that money was placed in her residences without her knowledge.
Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his ministerial duties, had said on a past occasion that he was a victim of a conspiracy and expressed displeasure over the TMC's action to suspend him and remove him from organisational posts.
He had stated that only time would tell if the action taken against him was justified.
The veteran leader claimed that the money recovered during ED raids did not belong to him.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Cong leaders urge Maha Dy CM Fadnavis to scrap delimitation,...2 Aug 2022 10:29 AM GMT
ED raid on office of National Herald face-saving exercise: CM Gehlot2 Aug 2022 10:27 AM GMT
AAP announces first list of 10 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls2 Aug 2022 10:26 AM GMT
Kerala court grants anticipatory bail to author Civic Chandran in...2 Aug 2022 9:58 AM GMT
Law on senior citizens to ensure they enjoy twilight years in peace:...2 Aug 2022 9:56 AM GMT