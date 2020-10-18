School girl bags award for making unique mask

Kolkata: Digantika Basu, a student of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam United Mind Children Creativity and Innovation Award for making masks that will not cause any pain at the back of the ear.

She is the student of class XII of VM Institution Unit 2, Memari.

The award has been given by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research under the ministry of Science and Technology.

Budding scientists from 22 states had submitted their project and out of them 9 students have bagged the award.

Basu said many people have complained of pain at the back of the ear for prolonged use of mask.

Most of the complainants are police personnel, and health workers. She has designed a tool from used plastic and this will stop

putting pressure at the

back of the ear. This

mask can be used for several hours at a stretch. Basu who is a Kanyashree beneficiary had bagged national award earlier.