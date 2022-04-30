School education: State forms new committee

Kolkata: Bengal government has formed a new expert committee on school education which will mainly focus on the syllabus. As per the notification issued by the Education department, the expert committee will work for the next one year.



According to sources, many members who were earlier there in the committee were dropped and new members have been inducted in their places. State government has been focusing on more logical and effective syllabus in school education. Education department has been preparing an education policy so that the students are prepared for jobs. As per the order, Aveek Majumder, Associate Professor of Comparative Literature in Jadavpur University will continue as chairman, Expert Committee on school education. The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to School Education Minister will act as the ex-officio member secretary to the newly constituted committee. Dr Aditi Nag Chaudhuri, a retired associate professor of Chemistry & Microbiology, Lady Brabourne College has become the mentor. One mentor has been added to the group on each subject.

It may be mentioned here that the state Higher Education department earlier this month formed a 10-member committee consisting of eminent academicians to examine the current status and steps taken by other states, post notification of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 keeping in mind the interest of the education of the students of Bengal.

The Committee has been requested to submit its report within two months. The committee has Prof. Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, Professor, Columbia University of USA, Prof Sugata Bose, Harvard University, USA, Prof Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Prof Anupam Basu, Director, National Institute of Technology, Durgapur, Prof Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Bengal.

Prof Nrishinga Prasad Bhaduri, Educationist, Prof Aveek Majumder, Chairman, Syllabus Committee have been added as Member Coordinator. Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharyya, Chairman, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Chairman, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education are also in the committee.