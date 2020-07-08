School Education department to give activity task and ration to over 1 crore students

Kolkata: The School Education Department will give activity task to 1.09 crore students across the state along with ration.



The initiative to provide the activity task along with ration was taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.The students can log on to banglarshiksha. gov.in to get the activity task I, II and III but as it is not possible for all the students to avail the facility, hard copies will be given to the parents or guardians who will come to pick up the ration.

The ration include 2kg rice, 2kg potato, 250 gram dal and a bottle containing 50 ML sanitizers. In addition to this the students of eight Amphan hit districts that include Kolkata, north and South 24-Parganas, east Midnapore, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan will get an exercise book as a goodwill gesture.

The students studying between classes I to VIII in state-run, aided and sponsored schools along with those studying in, madrasa, Sishu Siksha Kendra (SSK) and Madhyamik Siksha Kendra (MSK) will be given the ration.

Attempts will be made to reach the targeted students by July 13. On Wednesday, ration will be given to the students of north 24 parganas along with 14 other districts. On July 6 and 7, the students of Hooghly, Kalimpong and Howrah were given ration.

This is for the first time when pulses and sanitizers will be given to the students.

The first installment consisting 2kg rice and 2 kg potato was given in March while the second installment consisting 3kg rice and 3kg potato was given in April.The third installment consisting 2kg rice and 2 kg potato was distributed in June.

The students are not allowed to collect the ration. Their parents or guardians will come to collect the ration on their behalf. The school premises have been sanitised and the receivers will stand in queues maintaining physical distancing. In areas where there are containment zones, the municipalities and police will be engaged to drop the ration packets to the students.