School Edu Dept gears up with bridge material to smoothen rejoining hiccups

Kolkata: The School Education department is preparing bridge material covering major concepts of all subjects of the previous two classes for students, which they have to study once they start attending schools in physical mode.



Though there has not been any decision on reopening of schools for students of class I to VIII, but the bridge material is being prepared keeping in mind January as a tentative date for the reopening of schools.

"We have consulted headmasters/headmistresses across the state and have identified some gap areas that need to be bridged once students start attending their respective classes in physical mode. We are readying a bridge material of all subjects, for all classes right from class I to XII, which will be covered within the first 100 days. We are also conducting orientation of teachers in this connection," Avik Majumdar, chairman of the Syllabus Restructure Committee said.

The Syllabus Restructure Committee is preparing this bridge material in co–ordination with Samagra Sikha Mission, state Education department, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Schools have been closed since middle of March 2020 as a preventive measure to curb the spread of Covid. "Though alternative online mode of education has been adopted, it is a reality that the digital mode cannot reach the last mile and surely there is a section of students who cannot be taught through this mode," a senior official of state Education department said.

When a student starts attending a particular class, the first 100 days will be allotted for studying this bridge material so that he/she faces no difficulty in understanding a particular subject in the new class.