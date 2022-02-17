School Edu dept draft policy for setting schools in PPP mode

Kolkata: The School Education department has come up with a draft policy and guideline for setting up schools in Public Private Partnership (PPP)mode.



The move is aimed at merging the best practices of both government and private schools and to encourage the private investors in the school education sector by extending more flexible government sector in the form of PPP mode, where the state may provide land or building or infrastructure and other amenities to the investors.

"The participating investor will be selected in a transparent bidding process," the draft policy states.

The objective of the policy includes increasing enrolment and enhacing the quality of education, to create higher levels of intellectual abilities, establish state of the art facilities for education and training, create centres of excellence for development and sharing of knowledge and its applications, to promote collaboration and exchange of education programme at inter state national and international levels etc.

The state government has upgraded 2900 schools to secondary/higher secondary level since 2011, when the Mamata Banerjee government was elected for the first time.