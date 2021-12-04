School Edu Dept comes up with admission memorandum

Kolkata: The School Education department on Friday brought out a memorandum regarding admission of children in pre-primary, primary and upper primary schools for the academic session 2022.



It has been stated that there should not be any screening procedure and admission should be done through draw of lots, if the number of candidates seeking admission to a class is more than the number of seats available.

According to the memorandum, no student should be forced to drop out of education through the admission process and those who are out of school, should be admitted for universalisation of elementary education.

The District Education officers have been asked to facilitate admission of out-of-school children and all schools should cooperate regarding the same. Any school seeking increase in its number of seats should forward application to the Commissioner of School Education through the concerned District Inspector of Schools.

If any parent/guardian fails to get his/her ward admitted to any school through the process of draw of lots, he/she may apply to the concerned District Inspector of Schools. The latter will make arrangements for admission in a neighbourhood school through the Sub Inspector (SI)of Schools.

The SI of Schools shall ensure admission of all such students in the neighbourhood school and send compliance report to the concerned District Inspector of Schools by January 31, 2022.

The department has spelt out the age against which a children can be admitted in classes I to VIII.

The reservation for Scheduled Caste should be 22 percent, 6 percent for Scheduled Tribe, 10 percent for OBC (A), 7 percent for OBC(B) and 3 percent for children with special needs.

The latter should be admitted in a way that they may complete elementary education within 18 years of age.

The admission forms will be given from December 7 to 14. The lottery will be held from December 15 to 20 and the admissions should be over by December 21 to 24. Covid protocols must be followed during the entire admission process.

The schools can give four months relaxation in respect to age for admission in classes I to VIII.