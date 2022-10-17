School Edu dept bags SKOCH award for 'Utsashree' portal

KOLKATA: The state school education department was awarded the Skoch Award Education (silver), 2022 for the Utsashree portal.



The state education minister Bratya Basu on Sunday tweeted: "Another feather in the crown of State Government-yet another testimony to the caring leadership of our Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt Mamata Banerjee-School Education Department wins the SKOCH Award Education Silver, 2022 for 'Utsashree' portal." He also added that in a year, more than 30,000 school teachers have availed of the service for convenient transfer and posting.

The Utsashree portal was inaugurated by Basu in August 2021. It was started for the smooth transfer of teachers working in government-sponsored and aided primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

It was launched to cater to the grievances of about 4.5 lakh teachers in Bengal.

Earlier, Bengal had received three Skoch awards from the Centre that includes prizes for Aikashree scholarship,

for Operation Pushti meant for bringing down the number of SAM (Severe Acute Malnutrition) children and for good work by the state Forest department.

The Skoch (gold) award was bagged by the state Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department for excelling in the grant of scholarship under the Aikashree scheme.

The Skoch (silver) award went to the Bankura district administration for bringing down the number of SAM children from

1,700 to 400 in 8 months during the peak of Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Skoch (platinum) award was bagged by the state Forest department for joint forest management.