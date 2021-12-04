'School Dakche' programme launched in Murshidabad

KOLKATA: Murshidabad district administration has chalked out a unique plan to urge the students to attend school.



The scheme titled 'School Dakche (school is calling)' was launched on Thursday afternoon by the district magistrate Sarad Kumar Dwivedi.

A programme in this connection was held at Rabindra Sadan auditorium in Murshidabad.

Dr Abhijit Chowdhury, Dr Partha Mukhopadhyay, Actor Debshankar Halder, Imams of local mosques along with officials of the district administration were present at the function.

There are around 3.84 lakh students studying in 888 schools in the district.

It was found that after reopening of the schools only 50 to 55 per cent students that is around 1.22 lakh students attended classes.

Asha workers had visited every household requesting the guardians to send their children to schools. But this has evoked lukewarm response.

A well decorated tableaux fitted with public address system will visit different areas requesting the students to attend schools.

Senior officials of the district administration felt that the programme would help to bring 100 per cent students to the schools.

As the students have not been vaccinated as yet, many parents are apprehensive about spreading of Covid.

Being apprehensive, they are reluctant to send their children to schools.

The school authorities have informed them that Covid protocols have been strictly observed in schools.

They also urged parents to send their children without any fear.