School bus catches fire on Taratala flyover, none hurt

kolkata: Tension spread in Taratala area after a bus of a private school caught fire on Taratala flyover on Monday afternoon.



The driver and the helper of the bus somehow managed to get out just before the bus was gutted.

According to sources, around 1:20 pm an empty school bus of a reputed English medium school in Joka was moving towards Behala. The bus had crossed the Majherhat flyover and was moving along the Taratala flyover when the driver spotted smoke coming out from the engine. Immediately he stopped the bus and came out along with the helper.

Within seconds the bus was gutted. Due to the incident vehicular movement on Taratala flyover was stopped. Police diverted the vehicles through the road under the flyover. One fire tender was pressed into action. The flames were doused after almost an hour. But by then the bus was completely damaged.

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in its battery box or electrical systems. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Forensic experts may collect samples for examination to determine the cause of the fire.

It is also suspected that the incident is an outcome of poor maintenance of the bus. It could have been a disaster if students were on board.