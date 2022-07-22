Schemes for state will only be named after 'Bangla': Abhishek

KOLKATA: Accusing the BJP-led Central government of depriving the state of its dues, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that the welfare schemes for Bengal would have to be named only after the state and not the Prime Minister. "The schemes for 'Bangla' will have to be named after 'Bangla', or else we don't need your (Centre's) money," said Abhishek while addressing a sea of supporters amid heavy rains during the Martyrs' Day programme at Dharmatala.



According to reports, the Union Ministry of Rural Development had recently informed Nabanna in a letter that, 'Bangla' should be removed from the name of 'Bangla Awas Yojana' and the phrase 'Prime Minister' should be inserted. The ministry had apparently warned that not a single penny would be given to the state government if the change in the nomenclature was not made.

"They (BJP) are demanding that the Sarak (roads) Yojana and Awas Yojana in Bengal should be named after the Prime Minister (PMAY), then only funds will be released. Several crores of rupees are due for 100 days' work and Bangla Awas Yojana (BAY). The Chief Minister has named housing and road schemes in the state in the name of 'Bangla (Bengal).' Why should roads and housing projects be named after the Prime Minister?" Abhishek asked, adding that the scheme (BAY) would continue to be named after 'Bangla.'

"If we can continue with so many social security schemes without any assistance from the Centre, we will do so for Bangla Awas Yojana too," he said while stating that his party would not yield to BJP's pressure-tactics like other political parties. Abhishek slammed the BJP leaders in Bengal, who had been claiming that they had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him to stop funds for Bengal. "The people of Bengal are themselves observing that the BJP does not want the welfare of Bengal," he said.

In a strong message to the party workers, Abhishek warned against engaging in contractor business and said they would have no place in TMC if they do so.

"You have to give importance to the welfare of the common people. You have to abide by the party's discipline. TMC is not a place where a leader or a worker should reap his or her personal benefit. You need to be bereft of any greed or fear and will have to have the tenacity to fight, following the ideals of party chairperson (Mamata Banerjee)," he said.

With the Panchayat elections scheduled next year, Abhishek reiterated that the tickets for the polls would be given on the basis of performance and certificates from the common people. He warned that backing any heavyweight leader would not yield results.

The TMC leader also claimed that the party would contest the Lok Sabha 2024 polls in other states like Meghalaya, Tripura and Goa as well. "I will not leave an inch of space without a fight and will travel to all places in the country if required," he said, adding that the July 21 event had set the stage for both Panchayat polls as well as having a democratic and constructive government at the Centre.