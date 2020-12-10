Schedule of special trains changed

Kolkata: Eastern Railway rescheduled some special trains. The Howrah Guwahati Special train was rescheduled at 5-45 pm on December 9 due to late arrival of the corresponding down train.



North East Frontier

Railway revised the time schedule of three special trains-Agartala-Deoghar-Agartala (weekly) special, Silchar-Trivandrum Central–Silchar (weekly),

special train (via Bhattanagar) and Guwahati-Bangalore

Cantt-Guwahati (Tri-weekly) special train (via Bhattanagar).

Meanwhile, Suneet Sharma, General Manager, Eastern Railway conducted a virtual meeting with the Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers at Eastern Railway Headquarters, Fairlie on Wednesday. He laid special emphasis on freight loading for transportation of essential commodities.

He asked officers to conduct safety drives and inspections at regular intervals.