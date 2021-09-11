Scattered rains in next 24 hrs, to intensify from Mon: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours and it will further intensify on Monday.



Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea between Sunday and Tuesday. Those who had already sailed to the sea have been asked to return within Saturday.

Several south Bengal districts including the city and its adjoining areas received rainfall on Saturday afternoon. It did not however last for long.

The MeT office said that various districts will

receive rainfall accompanied with lightning and thundershowers.

"A low pressure has formed over central Bay of Bengal which will gradually move towards the Odisha coast. It will turn into a depression on Sunday bringing more rainfall in various parts of the state. The city's sky mostly remained cloudy on Saturday. People will continue to feel discomfort caused by high humidity.

The highest temperature in the city on Saturday remained at around 34 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature stood at 27 degree Celsius. The highest humidity level touched 93 per cent.

Various South Bengal districts including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia will receive a heavy rainfall on Monday.

The strong wind measuring around 30-40 km per hour may be sweeping through various south Bengal districts.

North Bengal districts will receive rainfall accompanied by lightning in the next 24 hours, the weather office said.