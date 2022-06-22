Scattered rain with lightning hits city, heavy showers predicted over next 5 days

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in the city and other districts of south Bengal over the next 5 days. The monsoon entered south Bengal last Saturday but Kolkata has not seen a heavy spell of rainfall yet.



Scattered rainfall along with lightning struck several South Bengal districts on Tuesday afternoon.

Many of the districts in the southern and western parts of Bengal witnessed a strong breeze in the afternoon.

Various parts of the city witnessed a little rainfall. As heavy rainfall still eludes various districts in the southern parts, people continue to witness humid weather.

The city dwellers are waiting for a few spells of heavy showers so that they can get relief from the hot and humid condition.

Scattered rainfall in various parts of south Bengal brought the temperature down a bit. The highest temperature has been hovering around 32 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained around 25 degree Celsius.

The temperature will remain the same in the next 24 hours, the MeT office said.

The city and other south Bengal districts received few spells of scattered rainfall since last Saturday when the Monsoon entered south Bengal but it failed to bring relief from the hot and uncomfortable weather.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that there would be scattered rainfall in Kolkata and various other south Bengal districts from Tuesday to Wednesday.

East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia are expected to receive moderate rainfall.

It may be mentioned here that the MeT office on Monday had issued a heavy rainfall alert in various north Bengal districts. The districts like Coochbehar and Alipurduar were predicted to receive very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

A fishing trawler capsized near Digha coast in East Midnapore after reportedly being trapped in a whirlpool.

Around 13 fishermen were in the boat and all of them have been rescued by other fishing boats which were thereby

close by.