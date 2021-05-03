Scattered rain, gusty winds bring down temp in S Bengal dists: MeT

KOLKATA: Several South Bengal districts received scattered rainfall along with a gusty wind on Sunday afternoon that brought the temperature down by a few notches.



People in South Bengal districts have been witnessing hot and humid conditions since the past few days. Sunday's rain brought respite to the city dwellers.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore on Friday already predicted thunderstorms in various districts of Bengal during the period between May 2 and May 6.

The highest temperature in the city hovered around 35 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature was recorded at 27 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature hovered around 38 degree Celsius in the last 48 hours in the city and its adjoining areas.

A senior weather official pointed out that various parts of South Bengal will also witness moderate rainfall along with a strong breeze towards the evening in the next couple of days. "Thunderstorm and moderate rainfall along with gusty winds of 50-60 km per hour are likely to occur over the districts of Bengal in the next few days," said the MeT officials.

Several parts of Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabad and Birbhum received light to moderate showers on Sunday. A strong wind also swept through different districts.

Rains have been caused due to cyclonic circulation that formed over Madhya Pradesh and eventually moved towards Bengal. There has been a strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal contributing to the rain.