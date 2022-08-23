'Scarcity of rainfall hits paddy plantation in South Dinajpur'

BALURGHAT: Lack of rainfall has hampered the paddy plantation process in South Dinajpur.



Farmers in the region are now expecting heavy losses as the Aman paddy cultivation has been drastically hit by the deficit of rainfall.

Initially, the farmers covering all eight blocks of the district were facing trouble to sow the seeds due to lack of rain.

"There is no proper irrigation system here. The farming is completely dependent on rainwater. We still have a chance to harvest crops if the deficit of rainfall becomes normal within 10 days," said a local farmer of Balurghat block Tilan Mondal.

According to him, the harvest of post-monsoon crops like potato and mustard crops will also be adversely affected unless there is sufficient rainfall.

"There is no rain and there is a lack of irrigation system for the paddy plantation here. Even if it rains at August-end, paddy farming is possible. No Aman harvest will mean a huge setback for the farmers. Then it will be mustard in September-October and again paddy in February. We desperately need normal rain to avoid loss," he added.

Meanwhile, the farmers complained that seeds were dried up due to lack of rain. According to the farmers the irrigation system needs some good rain.

A district agriculture department official said the monsoon had a late start in the region this year by the third week of June which was a delay of 10 days.