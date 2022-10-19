SC stays Cal High Court order to cancel recruitment of 269 primary teachers

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the Calcutta High Court order on the cancellation of 269 primary teachers' jobs, who had secured a position despite allegedly failing in the written test.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had cancelled the jobs of these primary teachers in connection with the recruitment corruption case in June this year. The judgment was upheld by the Division Bench of the High Court.

The 269 primary teachers had approached the apex court. After hearing their application on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered an interim stay till the next hearing of the case. The complainants will have to submit affidavits within four weeks.

The Supreme Court stated that each complainant will have to explain the appointment to the SC lawyers. Thereafter, a detailed hearing on the appointment will take place on whether the complainants were able to express their opinions in the Calcutta HC. The final order will be made after the second hearing.

The court, however, has not stopped the CBI from investigating the alleged recruitment corruption case and a report needs to be submitted to the Supreme Court.

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI inquiry into the recruitment of primary teachers which was conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in 2014.