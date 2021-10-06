SC & ST youths to get loans for 3-wheelers

KOLKATA: In a unique move to give employment opportunities to SC and ST youths, West Bengal SC, ST and OBC Development and Finance Corporation will provide loans to procure three-wheelers so that they can work as delivery agents in e-commerce business organisations.



In the first batch, 25 men and women belonging to SC and ST categories will be given the loan.

A function to give three-wheelers will be held at Adivasi Bhavan on October 7.

Bulu Chik Baraik, state minister for Tribal Development, Chandrima Bhattacharya, state minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department, SK Thade, chairperson, West Bengal SC, ST and OBC Development and Finance Corporation and senior bureaucrats will be present at the ceremony.

Steps will be taken to provide loans to about 300 SC, ST youths by December.

The Corporation will provide financial assistance worth Rs 3.90 lakh to procure electric three-wheelers manufactured by Mahindra and Mahindra.

Senior officials of the Corporation said the youths would be able to earn Rs 27,000 per month. To become a delivery agent, one has to be the owner of a three-wheeler.

The loan will be given in such a way that the youths will be able to repay the same without hitting their pockets.