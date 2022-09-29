SC relief for Manik Bhattacharya till September 30

kolkata: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI not to take any coercive measure against former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Chairman, Manik Bhattacharya till Friday.



Bhattacharya was earlier directed by the Calcutta High Court to appear before the CBI at Nizam palace in connection with the alleged irregularities in TET.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed Bhattacharya to appear at the Nizam Palace by 8 pm on Tuesday failing which he may get arrested. Earlier, Bhattacharya had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Division Bench's order to remove him from the post at the board.