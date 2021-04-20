SC refuses bail to son of Kolkata-based businessman in 2019 car crash case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has junked a plea seeking bail to the son of Kolkata restaurant chain owner in the 2019 Jaguar car crash case that left two Bangladeshi nationals dead.



A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Hemant Gupta also clarified that observations made in the impugned order passed by the Calcutta High Court are only for the purpose of bail and would not affect the trial in any manner.

We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order(s). The Special Leave Petitions are dismissed...Pending application stands disposed of, the bench said.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Akhtar Parwez on behalf of his accused son Raghib Parwez against the Calcutta High Court order denying bail to him.

The speeding Jaguar had jumped a traffic signal and hit a Mercedes, before crashing into three persons standing under a police control booth in Kolkata.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were later confirmed dead in the incident.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the accused, submitted that Raghib Parwez had cooperated with the investigations and no purpose would be served by sending him to jail especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The investigation of the case commenced on the complaint of one Kazi Md. Shafi Rahamat Ullah. In the course of the investigation the relatives of the petitioner tried to mislead the probe agency and produced one Arsalan Parwez, according to police.

The accused initially took shelter in his relative's house on the outskirt of Kolkata and from there he fled to Dubai.

The high court initially granted interim bail for a period of two months on April 8, 2020 on the basis of medical report issued by the Director of Institute of Psychiatry.

The interim bail was later extended on different occasions and the probe agency was directed to take steps to ensure medical examination with regard to the psychological status and the capacity of the petitioner/accused to face trial, to be examined at the National Institute of Health and Neurosciences, Bangalore.

which opined that Raghib Parwez is suffering from 'Bipolar affective disorder in remission'.

The high court, while denying bail on April 13 had said, "Having considered the initial conduct of the accused, which reflects that after committing the ghastly incident he fled away to a foreign country, we are of the opinion that the interim bail so granted to the accused should not be extended".

The accused as such, is directed to surrender before the Chief Judge, City Sessions Court, Calcutta, on or before April 20, 2021, the high court had said.