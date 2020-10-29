SC declines stay on HC's order to reduce school fee by 20%

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the direction passed by the Calcutta High Court whereby the private schools were asked to reduce their fees by a minimum of 20 per cent. The Calcutta High Court had also instructed not to hike fee for the financial year 2020-21. The Apex court also left untouched the High Court direction that schools should not charge for non essential services such as laboratory, craft, sporting facilities or extra curricular activities which the students are not availing.

The Supreme Court also stayed the operation of the directions numbers 8-16 contained in the paragraph 61 of the High Court judgement delivered on October 13. The High Court had also directed that only a maximum of 5 per cent excess of revenue over expenditure will be permissable for schools for the present financial year. In this direction the HC ordered for the constitution of a committee to audit the accounts of the school. It also directed the schools to consider applications of parents for further reduction or waiver of fees based on audited financial statements.