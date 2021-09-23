SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Bagchi to Cal HC

KOLKATA: At a meeting convened recently, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Joymalya Bagchi to Calcutta High Court from Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Bagchi, who had graduated in law in 1991, was transferred to Andhra Pradesh High Court in January this year.

His parent court is Calcutta High Court.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Collegium held on September 16.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 16th September, 2021 has recommended re-transfer of Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court to Calcutta High Court," a statement issued by the Collegium read.

He was appointed judge of the Calcutta High Court in June 2011.