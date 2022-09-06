SC allows Abhishek to travel abroad for treatment

KOLKATA: All India Trinamool Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has been allowed to travel abroad for treatment by the Supreme Court on Monday.



The Apex Court also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take any coercive action against Banerjee till September 30.

On Friday while Banerjee was being questioned by the ED in connection with the coal scam case, Supreme Court ordered the central agency not to take any coercive action till Monday.

After coming out form the ED office, Banerjee alleged that the BJP was pressurising the central agencies like ED and CBI to act against the opposition parties in order to topple the elected government like they did in some other states.

Earlier, Banerjee had filed a petition before the Supreme Court, asking for necessary direction on ED as the central agency was allegedly not allowing the Trinamool Congress national general secretary to travel abroad for treatment purposes.

Though the lawyer representing ED in the Supreme Court appealed for not allowing Banerjee to travel abroad, the same was rejected.

On Monday after the hearing, the court allowed Banerjee to travel to Dubai for his treatment and extended the protection from facing any

coercive action.