SBSTC launches helpline for women

KOLKATA: The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) launched a women safety helpline number on Wednesday.



"The helpline number 9046003500 will remain operational round the clock so that the women passengers can register their complaints from today," said SBSTC managing director Godala Kiran Kumar.

He reiterated that the women passengers can also register their complaint in another number i.e. 7699994000.

The aim of the helpline is to provide round the clock emergency and non-emergency complaints and ensure women safety.

SBSTC is the new name given to Durgapur State Transport Corporation with effect from 1988 with a view to extend road transport facilities in several districts of South Bengal.