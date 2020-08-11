SBSTC introduces advance ticket booking system

Kolkata: In a unique move to ease out the rush of passengers and to help them avoid the queue for buying a ticket at a bus terminus particularly in the pandemic situation, the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) has introduced advance ticket booking system at 6 kiosks under its jurisdiction where the people can buy their tickets one month prior to their respective dates of journey. The idea was mooted to provide better services to the people living in the villages under the 12 districts which are covered by the SBSTC.



"We are currently operating 964 buses in the districts. There are a total 357 routes under the SBSTC's fold. We have started the facilities in 6 places and a total 38 kiosks would be set up so that the people no longer need to visit the bus terminuses. Junglemahal is one of top priority areas, besides others. People will be able to get tickets from the kiosks one month in advance. The people in the far off villages will no longer have to take the trouble to visit the terminus for buying tickets. We have introduced 300 more buses in the city following the instruction of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who wanted to ensure that the people do no face any difficulties during the Covid situation," said Colonel

Diptanshu Chaudhary, Chairman, SBSTC.