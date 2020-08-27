SBSTC gets ISO-9001 certification

Kolkata: The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) has received ISO-9001 certification from British Standard Institution (BSI), Kolkata on various parameters. SBSTC is one of the very few government owned transport agencies that has got such acclaim.

The certificate will remain valid for a period of 3 years. It may be mentioned that GPS operated Radio-frequency identification system is fitted with all the 1,012 buses operated by the

SBSTC. The SBSTC over a period of time has identified the key areas which are the most important to the passengers.