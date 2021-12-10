Sayantika Banerjee hurt after lorry hits her car

KOLKATA: Sayantika Banerjee, Trinamool Congress secretary, sustained injuries after the car she was traveling in was hit by a lorry on Thursday morning.



Banerjee had left for Kolkata from Bankura on Thursday morning. For the past one week, she had stayed in Bankura to build contacts with people.

When the car reached Rajbandh area in west Burdwan around 6.15 am, a lorry hit the vehicle from behind. Banerjee received an injury on her arm. Some others, who had been traveling in the car, also sustained injuries. Banerjee's car was badly damaged. She went back to Bankura, where she received treatment.

The police arrested the driver of the lorry. Inquiry is on to find out what the speed of the lorry was and whether the vehicle had any mechanical problem.