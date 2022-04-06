Sayantan Basu dropped out of BJP working committee

kolkata: Sayantan Basu, state BJP leader has failed to secure a berth in the 108 member working committee of the saffron camp.



Many of his colleagues, including Pratap Banerjee, Saowar Dhandhania have got berths in the working committee.

Earlier, Basu was dropped from the state committee. He was the state secretary when Dilip Ghosh, who is now one of the national vice-presidents, was the state president of the BJP.

Basu had criticised some of the state leaders after the party's poll debacle in the municipal polls. He had held meetings with Jay Prakash Mazumdar and other dissident leaders. Basu was seen campaigning for the BJP candidates in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation election also.