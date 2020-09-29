Saviour woman Nilanjana records confidential statement in court

Kolkata: The confidential statement of Nilanjana Chatterjee under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been recorded on Monday at Alipore court.



Chatterjee was summoned by police for recording her confidential statement in front of a magistrate a few days ago. On Monday she along with her husband reached Alipore court in an ambulance. She was taken to the magistrate's chamber in a stretcher. Earlier, her husband Deep Satpathi was recorded in front of a magistrate at the Alipore Court.

This apart, the accused of Anandapur molestation and hit-and-run case, Abhishek Pandey has been remanded to judicial custody till October 9 on Monday.

Meanwhile, police on Monday submitted chargesheet against the accused taxi driver for allegedly making obscene gestures at actor Mimi Chakraborty on September 14. It is alleged that on the day of incident when she was returning home from a gymnasium in Ballygunge area, the accused taxi driver Deba Yadav stopped his taxi beside Chakraborty's car and made obscene gestures. On the same day he was arrested.