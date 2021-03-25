Saviour in foreign land: Cop helps Kenya couple

KOLKATA: A police officer helped a couple from Kenya who had come to Kolkata for treatment and had exhausted all the money they brought at a time when no one was by their side.

Edward Onantwa Owendo, a retired police officer, and his wife Ven Quamboka Ondara an employee of Kenya Postal department had come

to Kolkata during December and rented a room at a guest house in Beliaghata. Owendo is suffering from an ailment which needs bone marrow transplant. During the treatment procedure, the couple had exhausted their funds and the visa term also expired.

Having no other way, Ondara approached the Beliaghata police station where they came across a Sub Inspector Amitava Chakraborty in February.

Chakraborty, who is at present posted as Additional OC of Beliaghata police station after being promoted, assured her of all sorts of help. Chakraborty at first got in touch with the guest house owner and told him to consider the couple's condition and do not misbehave or force them to leave the rented room.

After making sure of the couple's staying place, he contacted the Postal department of Kenya.

After connecting with the department, money was arranged. After arranging the money, Chakraborty again got in touch with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for extension of the couple's visa.

Chakraborty said: "When they approached us, we understood that they did not even have the money to have food for a day," he said.

"Initially we had helped them by providing some financial assistance and making sure of their staying

place till the money was arranged. Now, the problems have been solved," he added.