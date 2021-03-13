Save poll deposit in Nandigram first: Partha tells Suvendu

Kolkata: On a day when Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination as a BJP candidate, Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee took a swipe at the saffron party leader by saying that the former should first ensure his deposit isn't forfeited in Nandigram Assembly



seat and then dream of winning it. Chatterjee claimed that the BJP was using Adhikari for spreading lies in its public meetings.

"It is surprising that in 2021 — all of a sudden — Suvendu babu has realised that everything is wrong (about TMC-led state government). It is not the way how a man with a stable mind acts. May be, he is under some sort of pressure. Whatever is the case, BJP is making him spread lies and misinformation in the rallies," Chatterjee said.

The TMC leader reiterated that not just in Nandigram, but the Mamata Banerjee government has carried out massive development across the state. Chatterjee also urged

Adhikari not to speak 'garbage of lies' about the development of Bengal. According to Chatterjee, Adhikari was spreading misinformation 'to save his back.'

"People can never forget Mamata Banerjee's movements for farmers in Netai and Nandigram. She spearheaded the movement in Singur when the erstwhile Left Front government tried to acquire farm lands forcibly.

"In Nandigram, she led the movement when attempts were made to seize land there to set up a chemical hub. Thousands of people got involved in the movements.

"After enjoying all the benefits, Adhikari has now joined BJP and people of Bengal are watching everything and they will give their verdict in favour of Trinamool Congress," Chatterjee said.

The TMC leader highlighted the development works carried out in Nandigram by the Mamata Banerjee government, including the setting up of hospital, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and upgradation of rural roads.