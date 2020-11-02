Saugata writes to PM to extend free ration period by another 4 months

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the latter to extend the period for distribution of free-of-cost ration for another four months in the wake of present Covid situation.



In June itself, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced free of cost ration for people in the state till June 2021.

The veteran leader has stated in the letter that the period of distribution of free rations under 'PMGKAY' scheme will end in November.

Members of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation also wrote to the PM in this regard. Roy also sent a letter of the federation to the PM along with his letter, in which he maintained that the appeal of the body is quite reasonable and justified under the prevailing Covid situation in the country. It may be mentioned that usually the Centre provides free-of-cost ration to 6.01 crore PDS beneficiaries of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Priority Households (PHH) and

State Priority Ration Cards (SPHH).

Meanwhile, the state government also provides the free ration to 3.97 crore beneficiaries under Rajya Khadya Suraksha Yojana (RKSY) I

and II).