Satyam Roychowdhury gets Chanakya Award

KOLKATA: Public Relations Council of India conferred its coveted Chanakya Award to Satyam Roychowdhury, who is the Founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University at a function, on Friday.



Aroop Biswas, state minister for Power handed over the award to Roychowdhury for his visionary leadership. Biswas inaugurated the two-day 16th Global Communication Conclave. "This is a very special award and I will cherish forever," said Roychowdhury, who is also the Chairman of Aaj Kaal Publishers Private Limited. Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO, ABP Group and noted actor and filmmaker Arindam Sil were also honoured.

The keynote address was delivered by Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser, ministry of Information and Broadcasting.