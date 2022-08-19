Satyajit Ray's Pratidwandi gets theatrical release at Priya on 35 mm

Kolkata: The cinelovers of Kolkata are in for a real treat this weekend. Kolkata gets to revisit Satyajit Ray's 1970 'Pratidwandi', which was officially selected as the opening film for a special screening in the Cannes Classic section this year.



Till August 25, every day at 4 pm at Priya Cinema in Kolkata, 'Pratidwandi' will be screened on a 35 mm print.

Arijit Dutta of Priya Cinema is happy that the movie buffs of the city will get the opportunity to watch Ray's classic on the big screen again. "We had earlier screened 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' at Priya Cinema. This time, we thought, why not screen a restored version of 'Pratidwandi', a movie produced by Priya Films, which was shown at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Also, it's a rare occasion to watch a film on 35 mm print on the big screen. The cine buffs shouldn't miss this chance. It is a very eye-soothing experience," he said.

Dutta further added: "My mother Purnima Dutta is also delighted. For the next seven days, I expect cinema lovers of the city and Ray's fans to flock to Priya to catch this classic on a 35 mm print."

'Pratidwandi' starring Dhritiman Chatterjee as Siddhartha is known for experimenting with specific techniques such as photo-negative flashbacks. The film, which is based on a novel by Sunil Gangopadhyay, bagged three National Awards, including Best Direction, in 1971. It also won a nomination for the Gold Hugo Award at the Chicago International Film Festival in 1971.

The film serves as the starting point of Ray's Calcutta trilogy, in which a light is shone on the socio-economic turbulence of West Bengal's capital and the landmark shifts occurring in both the city and its locals' personal lives. 'Pratidwandi' incorporates documentary archive material, and switches back and forth between sweeping wide shots and up-close-and-personal perspective, shifting from the comic to the tragic as it unfolds. The result is a rich, complex work, a tangle of styles and emotions that lend 'Pratidwandi' all its power and muscle.