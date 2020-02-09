Satyajit Biswas murder case: CID grills BJP leader Jagannath Sarkar

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has grilled BJP leader and MLA Jagannath Sarkar in connection with the Trinamool Congress MLA, Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas murder case on Sunday following three hours of questioning on Saturday.



According to sources, Sarkar is one of the FIR named accused persons in Biswas' murder case which took place exactly a year ago.

On February 9, 2019, Biswas was shot during the inauguration of a Saraswati Puja at Majdia in Nadia. After completion of the inaugural programme, he disembarked from the dais and sat on a chair in front of the Puja pandal.

All of a sudden some unidentified miscreants fired bullets from point-blank range aiming his head and fled the spot. Bullets pierced his head and Biswas fell on the ground, bleeding profusely. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

After a few days of the murder, CID had taken over the case. Within two weeks of the murder, police and CID nabbed four persons including prime accused of the case identified as Abhijit Pundari who is locally known as an active BJP worker. However, the saffron party leader had claimed that the arrested persons are not BJP workers.

Following the murder, an FIR was initiated against several BJP leaders and workers including Mukul Roy and Sarkar. Sarkar was earlier summoned by the CID during March 2019.

Last month Sarkar was granted anticipatory bail by the Calcutta High Court.

Police were instructed not to arrest him till the next hearing. Sarkar was instructed by the High Court to cooperate and meet the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case when called. He was asked to appear on Saturday. After completion of interrogation, Sarkar was again asked to appear on Sunday for questioning.