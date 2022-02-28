'Satellite unit of National Institute of Homeopathy to come up'

kolkata: Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Centre aimed to make the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) in Kolkata a world-class centre with greater emphasis on research and development.

During a recent visit to NIH in Kolkata, he announced the setting up of Rs 300-crore satellite unit of the Kolkata-based centre of excellence in homoeopathy under the Ministry of AYUSH at Narela in Delhi soon.

"We want to make the NIH a world-class centre with greater focus on research and development. The work for the satellite centre is progressing," Sonowal said.

He maintained that West Bengal is the "cradle of Homoeopathy". "This is the place where homoeopathy was nurtured and popularised in India", he added.