Satellite centre with 233 beds to come up in Salt Lake

KOLKATA: A 233-bed satellite centre will be opened at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake on Friday. It has come up as a part of the state's constant efforts to set up parallel infrastructure to accommodate more Covid infected patients.



The state Health department and AMRI Hospital Group have jointly taken the initiative to establish a satellite facility so that it could take off the pressure on other Covid hospitals. The Bengal government had earlier urged all the private hospitals to set up satellite centres for patients with mild symptoms.

"AMRI Hospitals is in the process of adding a satellite centre with 233 beds to accommodate Covid-infected patients with mild to moderate symptoms. This is a part of the overall drive of augmenting infrastructure. AMRI's latest satellite centre, which will function like an off-site hospital facility, is being set up at Yuva Bharati Krirangan, in association with the state government. The facility offers 210 general beds, nine single-bed cabins, and five double-bed cabins," reads a press statement issued by the hospital. It will also have piped oxygen supply to provide basic support. An on-site Respiratory Care Unit has also been set up with four beds, which is equipped with critical care equipment and will help in stabilising a patient. The satellite centre will provide round-the-clock nursing care, oxygen support, on-site doctors, and specialists on call. Rupak Barua, Group CEO, AMRI Hospitals said: "The state government approached us with the proposal and we immediately decided to take it up. We are working hard to prepare the facility and it will be operational by the end of this week."