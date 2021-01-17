Satabdi Roy hopeful of TMC's victory in upcoming polls

Kolkata: Day after making a U-turn, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy stated that the ruling party will win the forthcoming Assembly polls to form the government for the third consecutive term in Bengal.



The three-time MP from Birbhum has expressed her gratitude towards the president of the party's youth wing and MP Abhishek Banerjee stating that the party is getting further strengthened under the leadership of its "favourite leader".

Roy made a U-turn following a meeting with Banerjee on Friday and subsequently decided to go for a family tour to Goa cancelling her scheduled visit to Delhi.

"I had a detailed discussion with the favourite leader of TMC family MP Abhishek Banerjee. I informed him about the areas of problem in detail. It was a very positive discussion and I am hopeful that the problems will get sorted soon. Leaders and workers of the party may have problems. But that can be solved within ourselves and can be analysed after the elections. Now, it is the time to give a united fight under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee to build the third TMC government in the state," Roy stated in a long Facebook post on Saturday. She further stated: "I had joined TMC when the Singur movement was going on and the party was not in power. I had joined the party out of my respect for Mamata Banerjee. Again, this is an important time with the elections just a few months away and I will not step back from fighting as a party's lieutenant. I express my gratitude to Abhishek Banerjee as he is giving patient hearing and discussion about our problems. His leadership is strengthening the party. TMC is going to win again."

She addressed the people of Birbhum in her post on the Facebook page of Satabdi Roy's Fan Club that "I have a close connection with the constituency. But recently I have been asked by many the reason behind missing several party programmes. I would like to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. But there were certain problems. Now I am trying to overcome all problems to always be with the people."