Satabdi Roy appointed as vice-president of TMC's Bengal unit

Kolkata: Three time MP Satabdi Roy was appointed the vice-president of the West Bengal unit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday.



The development came barely two days after she met party MP Abhishek Banerjee and set aside rumours of her joining BJP.

"I welcome the decision. I will work as a dedicated worker and will try my best to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections," said Roy.

Roy had expressed her disenchantment with the party a few days back and had indicated that she will reveal her next step on Saturday. However, the popular actor-turned parliamentarian changed her stance after an hour-long meeting with the president of TMC's youth wing Abhishek Banerjee on Friday evening and made it clear that she will be with the Trinamool

Congress.

"If you take up the matter concerning the party with the top leadership, it is addressed. This development proves that," she had

said after her meeting with Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress leader Moazzem Hossain and Sankar Chakraborty, former minister of the state Cabinet have also been appointed as vice-president of the Bengal unit of the party.

Meanwhile, party MLA Jitendra Tewari has not found his place in the district committee of West Burdwan. Apurba Mukhopadhyay has been appointed as the president of the committee. State Labour and Law minister Moloy Ghatak continues to be the Chairman of the district committee.

"I had myself resigned from the district committee. I am with the party and will continue to work for the good of the party," said

Tewari.

On December 16, Tewari had resigned from the post of district president as well as the chairman of Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation.

When asked about the new appointment of Roy and Tewari not finding his place, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said: "It is the internal matter of the party."

Trinamool Congress also announced the updated district committee for Malda district with Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury as Chairman and Mausam Noor as

President.