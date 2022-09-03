Saswata Chatterjee to essay Bhanu Bandyopadhyay on the big screen

KOLKATA: We have seen actor Saswata Chatterjee playing Uttam Kumar in 'Achena Uttam' and a character based on Ritwik Ghatak in 'Meghe Dhaka Tara.'



And now, the brilliant Kahaani actor wowed everyone on the floor with his magical transformation as the iconic Bhanu Bandyopadhyay for director Sayantan Ghosal's new Bengali film 'Jomaloye Jibonto Bhanu.'

The first look of the film was revealed on Bhanu's 101th birthday in presence of his son Gautam and daughter Basabi Bandyopadhyay Ghatak. 'Jamalaye Jibanta Manush' (1958) starring the legendary Bhanu is one of the most popular movies of the actor. The makers said that 'Jomaloye Jibonto Bhanu' starring Saswata will not be a biopic. However, the film will be about Bhanu, his famous, most cherished movie scenes and magic moments of his movies.

However, it is makeup artiste Somnath Kundu, who did all the hardwork, when it comes to making Saswata look strikingly similar to Bhanu. Kundu was the man responsible for Jeetu Kamal's exceptional look of Satyajit Ray in 'Aparajito.' "Bhanu Bandyopadhyay was an immensely talented actor. He is an immortal name.Though movies have changed or are changing over time,our love and admiration for him is eternal," said Ghosal, who is known for directing films like 'Sagardwipey Jawker Dhan' and 'Swastik Sanket.' Ghosal also said that 'Jomaloye Jibonto Bhanu' would bring back actors of the 'golden era'. Though the director didn't reveal much, he said: "The story would be a pleasant journey through that time and those memories." Though Ghosal is still working on the script, Dr Krishnendu Chatterjee is helping him with the screenplay and dialogues. Raja Narayan Deb is in-charge of the music department. Ghosal will announce the rest of the cast soon. 'Jomaloye Jibonto Bhanu' will go on floors early next year.