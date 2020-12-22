Saras Mela to commence from December 23

Kolkata: Artisans from 12 Indian states, including Bengal, will participate in the 16th edition of Saras Mela. It will be inaugurated on December 23 at New Town Mela Ground. As many as 239 stalls will be set up by the Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs from all districts of Bengal and other states. The stalls will showcase attractive hand made products. The 'Mela' is being organised by the state Panchayats and Rural Development department.



"We were initially caught in a dilemma over hosting the fair. It was a difficult task roping in artisans from all parts of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. But our officers worked hard and finally we will host the fair,"Subrata Mukherjee, state Panchayats and Rural Development minister said.

Assam, Rajasthan, Goa, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Puducherry, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Bihar have already given their consent. Jharkhand may also make it to the Fair at the last moment.

"SHG members from different parts of the country will come with lucrative handicrafts, handlooms and a variety of food items. So, it will naturally play an important role in cultural exchange," added Mukherjee.

Adequate measures will be taken for sanitisation and thermal screening of body temperature. No visitor will be allowed to enter without wearing a mask.

The SHG members participating in the fair will also have to wear masks and face shields.

There will be a medical team for addressing health issues at the Fair ground. District Magistrate of North 24-Parganas, Sumit Gupta, will make arrangements for isolation camp at the

Fair ground.

Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camp will also be conducted at the Fair

ground. The fair will continue till January 3.