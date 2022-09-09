Saradha chit fund scam accused wasn't pressurised to name some people: CID

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday claimed that the allegation of putting pressure on Saradha chit fund scam accused, Debjani Mukherjee, was baseless and false.

Sarbari Mukherjee, mother of Debjani, on September 7 wrote a letter to the CBI claiming that officers of the CID asked her daughter to name BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty as beneficiaries of the multicrore Saradha scam.

On August 23, a CID team went to Dum Dum correctional home, where Debjani has been lodged at present. The CID officers interrogated her in connection with a case of Joynagar police station. The state agency on Thursday claimed that the interrogation was done in presence of the correctional home woman staff. The investigating officer of the case, who was interrogating Debjani, did not put any pressure on her to name certain people. CID has also claimed that that an order for her interrogation was obtained from the concerned court.