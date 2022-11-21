Santragachi: Min urges commuters to help resolve traffic congestion

Kolkata: State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Sunday appealed to people for their help in solving the traffic congestion problem caused due to the renovation work of the Santragachi Rail Over Bridge (ROB).

The repairing work of the bridge started on Saturday and it will take at least one-and-a-half months to complete. During this period, no goods vehicles have been allowed to avail the bridge while one flank has been kept open for cars and buses. The bridge is completely shut to traffic from 11 pm to 5 am each day till its repair works are completed. The renovation work has resulted in heavy traffic congestion in Dankuni. Vehicles are reportedly getting stuck in traffic for two to three hours.

While the police and traffic personnel are working to control the jam, the transport minister has also appealed to the general public.

The Transport minister said that the number of vehicles has increased magnificently in the last ten years. Many vehicles go to Calcutta Port through the second Hooghly Bridge, and with renovation problems, traffic congestion has started.

The Kolkata Police has already notified the alternative routes that can be taken by vehicles, and the minister reportedly urged people to use Nivedita Setu to reach Kolkata for the time being.